Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Grant Of Stock Options

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV; OTCQB: YNVYF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to acquire an aggregate of 640,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.44 (the " Stock Options") in accordance with its 10% rolling incentive stock option plan.

A total of 350,000 of these Stock Options were granted to certain directors of the Company. All Stock Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring October 20, 2026 and are subject to certain vesting provisions with 1/3 of the Stock Options vesting on the date that is nine months from the date of grant, 1/3 vesting on the date that is 21 months from the date of grant, and the final 1/3 vesting on the date that is 33 months from the date of grant.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Robinson,"CEO, Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's Q3 forecast of sales, cost of sales, operating expenses and income from other sources; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future marketing and operating plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to additional costs being subsequently identified and the allocation of costs between reporting periods; and the possibility that the actual financial results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

