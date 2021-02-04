Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment Of Ramin Heydarpour As Chairman Of The Board, Reinforcing Its Growth Strategy

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSXV:YNV, OTCQB:YNVYF, FRA:1XNA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective February 4, 2021.

Ramin Heydarpour is founder and managing partner of Flex R&D Inc., a California-based engineering consulting firm with deep expertise in roll-to-roll process and product development. He was previously Global Vice President at Avery Dennison, where he led the development of innovative products in food packaging, brand identification, office, and consumer products. He has a track record of inventing and developing new products in a broad range of applications, including flexible packaging, RFID tags, and pressure-sensitive labels, and has 26 granted patents.

Additionally, Ramin has held several leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies in the past 25 years, which have provided a broad perspective and a clear insight into the following areas:

Building effective R&D organizations and growing technical talent

Alignment of technical capabilities with business strategy

Connecting unmet market needs to technical solutions

Efficient development and scale-up of new products

"In addition to his leadership experience, Ramin brings broad market knowledge of printed electronics, technical expertise, and sales acumen to Ynvisible. Ramin's appointment as Chairman aligns with our growth strategy, especially into North America", said Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible.

After directly recommending Ramin Heydarpour, an independent director, as his successor, Leif Ljungqvist has stepped down as Chairman of the Company in order to focus on his CEO role at ChromoGenics AB.

"Leif's contribution changed the game for Ynvisible. Leif brought in a new center of excellence and network that is vital to our success. He demonstrated our integrity and staying-power to the industry. Leif has left an indelible mark on Ynvisible. We are thankful for his service and continued support," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

ABOUT YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Michael Robinson," CEO, Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's forecast of sales, cost of sales, operating expenses and income from other sources; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future marketing and operating plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to additional costs being subsequently identified and the allocation of costs between reporting periods; and the possibility that the actual financial results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

