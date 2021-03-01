YNG Studios Celebrated As Best Yoga Studio In San Clemente By The SC Times

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Clemente's People's Choice Ole Awards, as published by the SC Times, spotlights businesses in the community that have gone above and beyond to serve their clientele. In the 2021 edition of the Best of San Clemente Awards, YNG Studios is featured as the Golden Ole winner aka first place. This recognition is special as it was earned through the votes from members of the community. Over the last year, which was tumultuous due to COVID-19, YNG Studios remained steadfast in their commitment to serve their community. They utilized downtime to renovate the interior of the studio and install a state of the art UV-C Light Sanitizing System. A study conducted by Hiroshima University - profiled HERE - shows researchers found that using Ultraviolet C light with a wavelength of 222 nanometers, which is safer to use around humans, effectively kills SARS-CoV-2.

YNG Studios is a studio developed by locals, for locals that is infused with the heart and soul of the community. Owners Deborah Miller and Todd Mace take great care in providing the members of YNG with the safest environment possible to enjoy their practice in. This way, members can spend less time worrying and more time exploring, finding peace and being playful on the mat.

"We are proud to have earned the Golden Ole recognition in the 2021 Best of San Clemente Awards. Our commitment to the community is unwavering, and our enduring spirit is inspired by the support of our members who are the lifeblood of our studio." - Deborah Miller, Owner, YNG Studios

About YNG Studios:YNG Studios is the original hot yoga studio of San Clemente, California. Serving the community for over 25 years, the studio offers traditional yoga classes combined with modern, functional movement. The classes are taught by some of the most respected and beloved instructors within the community who integrate smart, safe sequencing in every class, in an inclusive and diverse environment. YNG thinks locally and acts globally. They give back through free commUNITY yoga classes once a week, support fellow small businesses, and take a stand for social injustice. YNG's vision is to pave the way for an enlightened tomorrow though inspire'YNG change today.

