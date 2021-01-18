Ylopo's Howard Tager Ranks On Real Estate Almanac's Power 200 List For 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Almanac, the industry's largest and most extensive provider of real estate data and analysis, recently released their 2021 annual "Power 200" list, announcing their selections of the 200 most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate space. The honored executives are identified through a meticulous reviewing and judging process that ranks individuals based on who has the most significant impact and potential impact on the industry. This year, Ylopo Co-founder and CEO, Howard Tager made his debut appearance on this coveted list, which comes as very exciting news for the fast growing Santa Monica based Digital Marketing Technology company.

Howard Tager is no stranger to being a disruptor in the industry. Formerly Tager was the co-founder and CEO of TigerLead Solutions, a company he started in 2007 and, at the time, was considered the pioneer and leader of real estate digital marketing. But now it's Ylopo that has become the leader in the field and the "Future of Real Estate Technology."

Ylopo has seen tremendous growth in the last year thanks to their unique marketing platform that delivers a variety of real estate specific services, including providing clients with well qualified buyer and seller leads. Over 2,100 real estate teams and 20,000+ agents are now served on the platform nationally. Tager believes that this first-ever appearance on the Power 200 is likely due to the recent massive growth of agents, teams, and brokerages who are now using the Ylopo platform for their digital marketing.

"I just wanted to say a big "THANKS" to everyone at our Ylopo family (clients, employees, executive team, etc.) and of course while I am humbled to be included on this awesome list, there is nobody that recognizes more than me that this recognition is for everyone at Ylopo and especially for my amazing co-founder, Juefeng Ge," stated Tager.

To complement his 10+ years of experience in the real estate industry, Tager works alongside Juefeng Ge, former head of digital marketing for TigerLead and co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Ylopo. Together Tager and Ge are leveraging the latest and most effective technological advancements in the field to help Ylopo's clients generate more business and better promote their team, brand, and listings across the entire digital landscape.

"We're honored that our leadership is recognized in the industry," said Juefeng Ge. "Our team at Ylopo prides itself on being the most innovative digital marketing platform in the industry, and 2021 is our most ambitious year ever."

Tager and Ge are optimistic that Ylopo will reach even new heights in 2021. "The company is poised to continue on this path of rapid expansion," said Tager. "We are always searching for new ways to surprise and delight our clients by providing powerful technology, unique tools, and thoughtful innovations with the goal of making their lives and jobs easier."

About Ylopo LLC.Founded in 2016 by Howard Tager and Juefeng Ge, Ylopo is a "next generation" digital marketing technology company. Ylopo has built a super intuitive online marketing platform that delivers innovative "Do-it-Yourself" cross-platform digital marketing services and is specifically designed to serve the real estate industry. Ylopo aims to help brokerages, teams, and agents to more efficiently and effectively grow their businesses and brands.

More About Howard Tager:An entrepreneur, investor, and executive, Howard has a successful track record of real estate technology, digital marketing, and investment with a focus on company growth, business development, online marketing, and strategic planning. Howard has started, grown, and successfully sold two companies ( Ivy West and TigerLead) and is now working on his third and his largest, and most exciting company of his career, Ylopo!

An experienced public speaker, Howard is a sought-after presenter on the topics of real estate technology; digital marketing; lead generation, nurture, and conversion; business strategy, leadership skills, and entrepreneurship.

A summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Yale University, Howard resides in Marina del Rey, CA with his family and dog Stella.

