Yili Ranks The 5th In Rabobank's Global Dairy Report

HOHHOT, China, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (also known as Yili) ranked among the top five dairy producers worldwide in the Rabobank 2021 Global Top 20 Dairy Report released on Aug. 25, setting a new record for Asian dairy companies.

Published annually, the Rabobank Global Top 20 Dairy Report is a survey of the world's largest dairy companies. It is recognized as one of the most authoritative and influential rankings in the dairy industry.

Facing the complex and volatile global economic environment in 2020, Yili recorded a total operating revenue of 96.89 billion yuan ( $14.95 billion). It is one of the few dairy companies in the world that has achieved high growth in that year.

In terms of industry, Yili continues to deploy industrial cluster projects across the country, leading the digital and intelligent transformation of the entire industry chain.

While ensuring the safety of its dairy products, Yili also conducts in-depth research into consumer preferences in order to provide customers with more innovative products.

In 2020, the sales volume of new products accounted for 16 percent of the company's total sales volume.

Yili has strengthened its strategic cooperation with e-commerce platforms, and its e-commerce business revenue increased by 55 percent year on year.

To provide consumers with better products, Yili has continuously deepened its internationalization strategy in recent years, and is actively looking overseas to further expand its global supply chain.

Yili established and upgraded its European innovation center in the Netherlands, and established a dairy production and scientific research base in New Zealand.

Yili has been accelerating its global industrial integration. At present, it has partners in five continents and 33 countries around the world, and continues to create world-class high-quality products for consumers.

Yili recently ranked the fifth among the top five global dairy producers, and has ranked the first in the Asian dairy industry for eight consecutive years.

