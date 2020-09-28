Yili And More Than 200 Business Leaders Pledge Support For Renewed Global Cooperation As The United Nations Turns 75

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies from over 100 countries demonstrated their support for the Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation presented to UN Secretary - General Antonio Guterres by Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO &...

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies from over 100 countries demonstrated their support for the Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation presented to UN Secretary - General Antonio Guterres by Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact on September 21, 2020 to mark the UN's 75th anniversary.

As the invited representative of food industry entrepreneurs, chairman and president of global healthy food producer Yili Group Pan Gang signed the statement together with over 200 CEOs of major global companies, including Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, and Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte Global, to express his support for the United Nations' call to jointly lead the world onto a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable path of development and to "unite in the business for a better world".

Pan believes that cooperation for mutual benefit makes all party stronger winners. And this is what Yili has been promoting all along. The company takes the initiative to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promote in-depth cooperation with its global partners to jointly build a "global health ecosystem", and endorses sustainable development with specific programs.

In 2016, at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Cancun, Mexico , Yili signed the Business and Biodiversity Pledge, becoming the first Chinese company to sign the pledge.

In 2017, Yili becomes the first Chinese food company to join the United Nations Global Compact.

In 2019, Yili signed agreements with 13 global strategic partners, including Tetra Pak, Cargill and Fin Meiyi, to jointly build the industry's first "global network for sustainable supply chain" at the 2nd China International Import Expo.

In 2020, Yili will launch the "Global Health ecosystem Joint Initiative" with its global partners DuPont, Chr Hansen, GEA, Roquette at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting to draw a blueprint for a "global health ecosystem " and promote the sustainable development of the entire industry chain.

