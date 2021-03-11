Yield10 Bioscience To Present At Maxim Group's 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announces that Chief Executive Officer Oliver Peoples, PhD. will present at Maxim Group's 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.

Investors can view the Yield10 corporate presentation made by Dr. Peoples once they register for the conference here, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with management of Yield10 which will be arranged following the conclusion of the virtual conference event.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the "Trait Factory", to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high valuable genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

