YFX.COM - Protocols And Products That Serve Users

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YFX.COM is the world's first decentralized cross-chain perpetual contract exchange. While other trading platforms that provide leverage alternatives exist, YFX.COM is trailblazing a decentralized alternative to centralized exchanges and perpetual futures trading without a central intermediary. YFX.COM does this by taking advantage of different protocols across the cryptocurrency landscape.

Through a culmination of blockchain protocols YFX.COM is allowing traders to participate in trading BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies with up to 100x leverage. These cryptos are available to be traded across these blockchains currently, Ethereum, Tron, Binance Smart Chain, Heco, OKEx Chain and Polkadot.

Through the advent of QIC-AMM, a state of the art protocol, YFX.COM provides high liquidity with low slippage for users of our ecosystem. QIC is an acronym for Quoted Index Price. QIC pulls quoted prices from centralized exchanges and traders can open and close positions with our first of a kind automatic market maker for derivatives. QIC is calculated through dynamic depth of indices, price quotation and constant integral. The depth of a transaction is correlated to the amount of liquidity of the market maker's capital pool. This combination of protocols allows for YFX.COM to be the efficient leverage trading platform on the market.

Additionally, YFX.COM is able to achieve all of this without KYC and no gas fees. As many traders know, gas fees have been a major issue lately. Eliminating gas fees gives YFX.COM another major advantage against all competition. It also allows for traders to trade efficiently and secure their profits without major loss from expensive network fees. YFX.COM has achieved nearly zero network fees through use of layer-2 [L2] scaling solution, xDai Chain. xDai Stable Chain is a side chain to Ethereum and is far more efficient than the ETH mainnet currently. The transactions are more convenient and the fees are a fraction of fees on ETH mainnet.

YFX.COM Won First Prize at Tron 2021 Global DeFi Hackathon

Last week YFX.COM also won First Prize in the Tron 2021 Global DeFi Hackathon Developer Contest. This was a great achievement for YFX.COM and we're thankful for this opportunity put on by the Tron Foundation and Justin Sun. We're committed to the blockchain space and look forward to participating in more events to help advance this industry.

Genesis Mining II

April 6, our YFX.COM Genesis Mining II event began at 20:00 (UTC+8). The event will run through April 16 and is a competition for traders and miners to compete against others and earn YFX.COM tokens in the process [which are not available anywhere on the market]. Through just 12 hours of trading, volume has reached over $1 billion and our liquidity pool is over $10 million U.S. dollars which exceeds Uniswap's activity.

CertiK Audit Completed

Additionally, CertiK has recently completed their security audit of YFX.COM. Traders and users of our platform can rest assured that the protocols are up to standard as we're committed to providing the best product for our base.

Related Images

yfx-com-our-protocols-and-our.png YFX.COM - Our Protocols and Our Products Serve Users YFX.COM - Our Protocols and Our Products Serve Users

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yfxcom---protocols-and-products-that-serve-users-301266190.html

SOURCE YFX