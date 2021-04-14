Yext Releases Powerful Features Arming Businesses With Even Better, Faster, And Cheaper Search Experiences

Features like extractive QA, a website crawler, data connectors, and Answers developer tools are now available for general access so that Yext clients can deliver diverse search experiences to their customers.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - Get Report, the Answers Search Company, today announced the general availability of its Spring '21 Release, one of the most significant platform updates in the company's history, highlighted by the "Orion" search algorithm update. With innovative features like extractive QA, a website crawler, data connectors, and developer tools for Answers, businesses and organizations can deliver even better and more diverse search experiences to their customers.

"Today, advancements in natural language processing mean that businesses have far better and more powerful options than outdated keyword search, which is stuck in the late '90s," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "Yext's modern, answers-led search platform, enhanced by our innovative Spring Release features, is making it easier than ever for businesses to bring their search experiences with them into the 21st century and deliver the direct answers that their customers expect."

Yext's Spring '21 Release includes the following features, which are available for general access:

Document Search powered by Extractive Question Answering (QA): Unlike traditional keyword search, Yext's platform leverages multiple advanced NLP algorithms to deliver a modern, exceptional search experience drawing from structured and semi-structured data. Its latest addition, extractive QA, adds a powerful dimension to the platform by answering complex questions against unstructured, long-form documents. When someone asks a specific question, whether it's the difference between a 401(k) and a Roth IRA on a bank's website or how to assemble a product on a retailer's site, extractive QA looks at the unstructured data from a business's webpages, blog posts, help articles, and product manuals in their unique knowledge graph (a brain-like database of facts) to find the most relevant word, sentence, or paragraph, and then delivers a direct answer in the form of a rich snippet at the top of the results page.

Read about these features and more in Yext's Spring '21 Release Notes.

About YextThe ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (YEXT) - Get Report, the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

