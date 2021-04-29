Yext Named On The Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies List

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - Get Report, the Answers Search Company, today announced its placement on the second annual Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list by the Financial Times.

Compiled in collaboration with global leading research company Statista, the Financial Times list ranks companies from North and South America by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. Out of millions of active companies in the region, only 500 make the final cut.

According to a writeup by the Financial Times , this year's ranking "offers a snapshot of the relative strength of companies as they entered the Covid pandemic — and points to those likely to have the resilience to emerge from the crisis in good health."

"It's an honor for Yext to be recognized again as one of the fastest growing companies by one of the world's most respected business publications," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We've only scratched the surface of what we can do with our powerful, answers-led search platform. We're embarking on our most exciting chapter of growth as we continue to deliver new and diverse search experiences to businesses around the world."

About YextThe ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (YEXT) - Get Report, the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

