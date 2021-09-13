Yext Announces Digital Event With Samsung On Customer Support In Ecommerce

Samsung's Director of Search and Design Strategy will join Yext to discuss the state of the ecommerce industry and how brands can scale customer support solutions during busy seasons.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - Get Yext, Inc. Report, the AI Search Company, today announced a digital event with Samsung, a global industry leader in technology and business that is leveraging Support Answers, Yext's AI search solution for customer support.

The event, " How Samsung is Preparing its Support Center for the Holiday Season ," is set for Tuesday, September 14th, at 1 p.m. (ET) / 10 a.m. (PT) and will feature speakers from both Yext and Samsung. Scott Messina, Samsung's Director of Search and Design Strategy, Lee Zucker, Yext's Head of Industry for CPG/DTC and Retail, and Joe Jorczak, Yext's Head of Industry for Service and Support, will discuss the state of the industry in ecommerce, the growing need to scale customer support solutions during busy seasons, and Samsung's own approach to customer experience and support.

"The ecommerce market is growing at a historic pace, and brands have already experienced the deluge of support tickets that comes with that accelerated growth," said Joe Jorczak, Head of Industry for Service and Support at Yext. "As we approach the holiday season, businesses need to be even more prepared to provide an exceptional support experience to customers, starting with their own help sites. We're excited to collaborate with Samsung to share experiences, insights, and tips that retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer brands can leverage to succeed during ecomm's busiest months."

Register for Yext and Samsung's event here.

About Yext

Yext (YEXT) - Get Yext, Inc. Report is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers - not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

