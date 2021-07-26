Yetibles Delta-8 Gummies Offering Distributorships At Champs Las Vegas Show

Company aims to produce the safest and highest quality D8 products in the world

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Honaker, owner of Yeti Farms and one of America's most respected names in the cannabis industry, announced that he is making new distributorships available for Yetibles D8 - his popular new gummy, featuring delta-8 cannabinoids.

In the past year, delta-8 products have become commonly sold in gas stations, smoke shops and on the internet. The products are unregulated, and tests have shown that some contain contaminants like pesticides or metals, and little delta-8 or too much delta-9.

But Shawn Honaker, owner of the Yetibles brand, said his company tests and provides QR codes for analysis of all their products to ensure that customers know what they're getting. And unlike some growers, he is in favor of regulations that help ensure product and consumer safety.

"It's a new industry and people are racing into it to make a quick buck," Honaker said. "Unfortunately, in that race, there may be corners cut and expensive safety protocols that are pushed to the side," he added.

Honaker is also the owner of Yeti Farms, and has decades of experience growing, extracting, manufacturing and operating in the highly regulated legal cannabis industry. "We bring a dedication to quality and safety to everything we do," he said.

Accordingly, Yetibles D8 are fully tested at independent laboratoriesand certified to be free from contaminants, and come with a verified cannabinoid profile.

There are over 140 cannabinoids in cannabis and hemp plants, including delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - commonly known as THC; and Cannabidiol - commonly known as CBD.

Delta-8 is another cannabinoid, but has a much lower psychotropic potency than delta-9, so users won't feel intoxicated. Delta-8 products are legal in most, but not all 50-states.

Honaker said Yetibles D8are perfect for people that want the benefits of cannabinoids, but without the unwanted side effects.

Due to government regulations, Honaker is not manufacturing Yetibles at his licensed Colorado cannabis facility. He set up a separate entity dedicated to researching and producing delta-8, as well as other cannabinoids.

The Champs Trade Show will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, July 27-31, 2021. Yetibles D8can be found at booth 1156.

