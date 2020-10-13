Blue, a leading innovator in audio technology and design, today announced the new Yeti X World of Warcraft® Edition professional USB microphone. Developed in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment®, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition allows players to alter their voices to sound like denizens of Azeroth using the all-new voice modulation effect in Blue VO!CE. Gamers can celebrate victories, communicate with their raid group and entertain stream audiences using hundreds of HD audio samples from Blizzard's upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion and the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a custom Warcraft design, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition enables players to create a dynamic audio broadcast that elevates streams and gameplay to new levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005018/en/

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is an exciting collaboration with Blizzard that brings the World of Warcraft universe to life with Yeti X," said Doug Sharp, Sr. Product Manager of Gaming at Blue Microphones. "Players not only get broadcast-quality audio, but can transform their voice to bring their personal creativity to their gameplay or stream. We're excited to see how gamers and streamers will use the new voice modulation effect and the Blizzard HD sample library to entertain audiences and create epic streams."

Yeti X was custom-tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch™ streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. Yeti X World of Warcraft edition features enhanced Blue VO!CE technology, which makes it easier than ever for content creators to dial-up professional vocal effects and custom presets at the push of a button. It also includes advanced voice modulation effects with Warcraft presets that enable players to transform their voices to sound like denizens of World of Warcraft. Gamers can also choose from a massive library of iconic Warcraft sounds and assign them to a keybind to fire off mid-stream. Blue VO!CE is accessible exclusively through Logitech's free, easy-to-use G HUB platform, enabling gamers to manage mic settings right from their desktop.

Featuring a custom World of Warcraft design that combines a matte Battle Grey finish with elegant gold accents, stylized runes engraved along the base and the official World of Warcraft logo, the microphone gives your stream a unique and powerful aesthetic that will appeal to gamers and Warcraft fans alike. Yeti X's 11-segment LED meter is adorned with laser-etched Warcraft runes with color-matched Alliance or Horde faction presets.

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition features an illuminated multi-function smart knob so streamers can adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera. The smart knob also provides precise control over mic gain, mute, headphone volume and blend of microphone signal and computer sound. A four-capsule condenser microphone array delivers exceptional focus and clarity in four versatile pickup patterns.

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is plug 'n play on Windows and Mac PC, and is also compatible with Logitech G HUB gaming software. G HUB makes it easy to change the sound of your voice and trigger sound clips from your desktop, creating a more immersive experience for traditional gaming as well as tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons.

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition (MSRP $199.99) will be available October 2020. Fans can find more information at www.bluemic.com/yetixwow.

About Blue Microphones

Blue continues a 25-year legacy of innovative, cutting-edge design and performance across award-winning microphones and the critically acclaimed headphone line. Named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for seven consecutive years, Blue offers a range of recording tools for almost any application in both professional and consumer markets. From Blue's flagship studio Bottle microphone, to a premium headphone line, to the world's #1 USB microphones, Blue has tools that inspire creativity. Blue is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at bluemic.com.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry's most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment's track record includes twenty-two #1 games and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

About Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group

Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group is a division of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, an S&P 500 company and a leading standalone interactive entertainment company. Building on the existing consumer products businesses, the Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group encompasses Activision, Blizzard and King's franchises. The division is passionate about working with best-in-class licensees around the world to create high quality and deeply relevant merchandise that gives fans new ways to play, display, wear and live the brands they love. Activision Blizzard is home to iconic and beloved entertainment franchises, including Activision's Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot™, Spyro™, and Skylanders®; Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft®, and Overwatch®; and King Digital Entertainment's Candy Crush™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005018/en/