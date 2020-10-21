Yeti Farms Introduces New Flavors Of "Yeti Yummies" - Colorado's Best Tasting, All-Natural Gummies

PUEBLO, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeti Farms, one of Colorado's most respected cannabis farms since 2015, is introducing new flavors of its popular Yeti Yummies - the all-natural, delicious, infused gummies. The farm's newest flavors are Black Cherry Bomb and Peachin'.

Yeti Yummies are made with the same care that goes into every aspect of Yeti Farms: Only all-natural, organic ingredients are used, along with the purest oils that are always free from pesticides, herbicides, and harmful chemicals.

According to Shawn Honaker, owner of Yeti Farms, the new flavors are unlike anything else in the state. "The market is already full of gummies, so we knew we had to hit a homerun," he said. "We carefully crafted these flavors in our own kitchen using the purest ingredients. We think the taste will knock your socks off."

Black Cherry Bomb was named because it has a huge burst of flavor. But Peachin' has her own unique story.

According to DJ Lund, manager of Yeti Farms, Peachin' is juicy and delicious and just the right amount of trouble.

"After hitchin' a ride on a truck from Macon, Georgia, she came up to Colorado with an empty pocket and a heart full of dreams," he said. "After a brief stint slinging drinks at a busted down cowboy bar, she found her way to Yeti Farms, where we quickly recognized her talents and gave her a Yummy of her very own."

Yeti Yummies are available at dispensaries throughout Colorado. If your local dispensary does not carry Yeti Yummies, you can ask them to order some and it will be delivered, usually within one day.

"While we can't say which is our favorite," Honaker said, "we have a feeling you'll be hearing more about our gal, Peachin' in the weeks to come."

For more information on Yeti Yummies or Yeti Farms, call: (970)-319-8404, or visit: www.yetifarms.co

Connect:

Website: www.yetifarms.co

Facebook: facebook.com/Yeti-Farms

Instagram: instagram.com/yetifarmsco

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yeti-farms-introduces-new-flavors-of-yeti-yummies--colorados-best-tasting-all-natural-gummies-301157422.html

SOURCE Yeti Farms