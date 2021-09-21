Yesway Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, Inc. ("Yesway") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Application has been made for listing the Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "YSWY." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets and Barclays are acting as Joint Bookrunning Managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or via email prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yesway Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway has recently been named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #19 on the "2021 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 403 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including most recently, the 302-store Allsup's Convenience Store chain.

