Yeske Buie Partners: Two Of The Recognized Best By Washingtonian Magazine

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeske Buie is pleased to share that two Partners of the firm, Elissa Buie, CFP ® and Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP ®, have been named as Top Financial Advisers by Washingtonian Magazine. Both powerhouse CFPs have received this honor in past years; Elissa has appeared on all of Washingtonian's previous lists of Top Wealth Advisors - including 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019 - and this is Yusuf's second appearance.

"While every award and recognition is a genuine honor, being recognized by your peers - as is the case with this list - feels particularly rewarding," says Elissa. To compile the list of Top Financial Advisers, Washingtonian Magazine asks hundreds of financial professionals, "whom - besides yourself and your business partners - would you trust with your own money?". The data gathered from this survey is supplemented with the magazine's own research, and consultation with industry experts and publications. Nominees with the strongest recommendations are named to the final list.

