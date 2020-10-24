Yes On Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsement From Data Privacy Advocate And Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Brittany Kaiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced an endorsement from renowned consumer privacy expert Brittany Kaiser, Co-Founder of Own Your Data Foundation, data privacy advocate and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, in support of the measure to strengthen consumer privacy.

Kaiser, featured in the Netflix documentary "The Great Hack," was a whistleblower against mega-data-broker Cambridge Analytica, and helped bring to light the company's manipulation and misuse of Facebook data that impacted both the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election and the U.K. Brexit referendum. She also testified before the U.K. Parliament and was a witness for the Mueller Investigation.

"I support Prop 24, which would be the strongest, most effective privacy legislation ever passed in this country," said Kaiser. "I urge Californians to vote yes on Prop 24, and for other states to follow this lead in their pursuits of consumer protection."

"The future of privacy relies on giving consumers the right to control and take ownership of their own data," Kaiser added.

Kaiser joins a long list of internationally renowned privacy advocates in supporting Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act, including Shoshana Zuboff, Roger McNamee, Marc Rotenberg, Ashkan Soltani, Johnny Ryan and Chris Hoofnagle.

"Data ownership is the only way to enforce privacy rights effectively, by empowering us through the strongest legislative framework: property rights," Kaiser said. "Enforcing privacy as a human right sounds good in practice, but it's proving to be almost impossible in reality, as we have had the human right to privacy for decades with little enforcement. Whereas giving consumers the right to own their data, allows us to not only enforce property rights to have legal recourse for data abuse and privacy violations, but also gives us the revolutionary opportunity to harness our own value, and earn enough to protect our basic rights through the data we produce everyday."

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information; Safeguard your children's privacy; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY.

