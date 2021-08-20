Yepremyan Law Firm Named To Inc. Magazine's 2021 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

For the fourth year in a row, a Southern California-based Yepremyan Law Firm appears on the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000 list.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 Inc. magazine this week revealed that a Southern California-based Yepremyan Law Firm has made it to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the 4th year in a row. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Established in 1998, Yepremyan Law Firm is a Southern California-based law firm specializing in business law and personal injury. For the past 23 years, Yepremyan Law Firm has has been a trusted legal adviser to a wide range of clients, from start-ups to well established businesses, American and foreign companies and individuals. Over the years, the firm has earned numerous awards and recognitions, most recent ones being the Entrepreneur Magazine's #101 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America, Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 25 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles County, AVVO's Client Choice Award, and the firm's founder, Vahan Yepremyan has been named Top Lawyers in California Award (top 1%), Best Attorneys of America Award (top 1%), Trusted Adviser Award and many others and has been featured in Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Huffington Post and other prestigious publications.

Methodology Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places.

About Inc. Media The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

