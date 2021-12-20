Yellowknife And Whitehorse Prime Customers Will Receive Their Packages Faster, Advancing Amazon Canada's Efforts To Improve Timely Access To Goods In Northern Communities

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its commitment to accelerating shipping speeds to Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Whitehorse, Yukon, providing Prime customers in these northern cities with timely access to everyday...

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its commitment to accelerating shipping speeds to Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Whitehorse, Yukon, providing Prime customers in these northern cities with timely access to everyday essentials. Starting immediately, Amazon customers in Yellowknife and Whitehorse will receive packages in an average of five days, compared to the former 10-12 days, just in time for the holiday season.

"Amazon has been providing residents of Yellowknife and Whitehorse with access to affordable goods and everyday products for years," says Adam Baker, VP of Global Transportation Services for Amazon. "We are extremely proud to create a faster delivery experience for our Prime customers and deepening our efforts to increase important access to goods for northern communities at the same cost as southern Canada."

Amazon has a history of investing in expanded service to offer faster delivery times to customers living in remote regions. In 2020, the company partnered with Canada North, a wholly Inuit-owned airline, to increase shipping speeds to Prime members in Iqaluit, Nunavut, allowing customers to receive packages in 3-5 days, compared to the former 15-20 days.

Since 2003, Amazon.ca has made its virtual shelf space available for small- and medium-sized businesses to reach millions of customers, build their brands, and grow their businesses. Through the company's increased shipping speeds to Yellowknife and Whitehorse, local businesses who currently sell their products on Amazon can access their supplies faster and reach their consumers more quickly. It will also help local small businesses access the goods they need in a timely way.

SOURCE Amazon Canada