YellowHeart Launches First Ever Fan Community DAO With Maroon 5 NFT Series

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music and ticketing, which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, announced the launch of the first ever Fan Community Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) as part of an NFT series released alongside Maroon 5's latest album titled "JORDI." In addition to the DAO, YellowHeart will be minting open edition animated album artwork and drawn portraits of Maroon 5 band members. The drop kicked off on Friday, June 11 at 12 PM PT and will wrap on Friday, June 18 at 12 PM PT.

The NFT series that will go toward funding the DAO will be available in three phases. The first part of the series acts as an entryway into the community and the artwork for the NFT resembles a seed. Throughout the next two phases, the NFT will sprout and grow to become a "living" NFT that will be reflective of the changing carbon index. To bring the NFT to life, YellowHeart has integrated an API from Carbon Monitor, an academic research project that monitors daily carbon dioxide output worldwide, which will prompt the NFT artwork to change based on the carbon index level at any given moment. When the carbon level is low, the image will flourish with growing flowers and when it is high, the image will change to include things that do well in high carbon environments such as mushrooms. The DAO will officially launch during the final phase of the series and all funds raised will be applied toward social and environmental impact issues presented by the band and voted on by the DAO community.

"We're thrilled to be involved in such a watershed moment in music history that empowers fans and artists to have more ownership over their community than ever before, and also raises awareness of harmful carbon index levels," said Josh Katz, CEO and founder of YellowHeart. "We've made it a priority to create a sustainable NFT minting system that operates on Ethereum Layer 2, which uses proof-of-stake and enables us to emit almost 8,500 times less carbon per transaction than other minting platforms."

In addition to the DAO, YellowHeart is also offering open edition animated album artwork NFTs and portraits of Maroon 5 band members created by LA-based artist Sage Vaughn, best known for his graphic collage-like paintings. Fans who purchase the album artwork NFTs will be invited to an exclusive listening party where members of the band will debut an unreleased bonus track. The floral portraits will be offered in bundles, where fans can choose between a floral color design or black and white sketches. Fans who purchase both bundles will receive an animated "deconstructed" piece of NFT art.

"Sage is a longtime friend that we go back with before we were Maroon 5," said Maroon 5. "We all love his artistic creative style, as did our manager Jordan. As a result, it made perfect sense to do this NFT with Sage in connection with the album JORDI. We're so excited to invite our fans from all around the world to take part in this brand new form of interactive climate change activism with this living digital art DAO."

The Maroon 5 DAO and open edition NFTs are the latest instances of YellowHeart empowering artists to market and sell directly to fans. Most recently, YellowHeart powered the technology behind the first ever NFT album from Kings of Leon, as well as the first live NFT concert experience for electronic music artist Zhu. To learn more about Maroon 5's DAO and open edition NFT drop, please visit YellowHeart.io or tune into CNBC Fast Money on Monday, June 14 at 5:45 PM ET.

About YellowHeartFounded in 2017 by Josh Katz, Founder and CEO, YellowHeart is the first socially responsible live event ticketing and music NFT platform. YellowHeart is an autonomous, fully decentralized platform that runs on a public Blockchain - which enables artists and teams to identify, market and sell directly to their fans.

About Maroon 5Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century's biggest acts. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, released six studio albums cumulating over 75 million in sales, charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100 achieving 400 million singles worldwide, and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. They also hold the most number ones (11) by a duo/group on Billboard's Pop Chart.

