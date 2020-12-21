Yellowfin Achieves Landmark Year; Accelerates Expansion Through North America

KETCHUM, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin today announces its continued expansion into the North American market, with significant growth across customers, partners and analyst networks and continued development of additional analytical...

KETCHUM, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin today announces its continued expansion into the North American market, with significant growth across customers, partners and analyst networks and continued development of additional analytical capabilities that will accelerate the platform's reach across sectors heading into 2021. "We are experiencing a significant lift in demand for our platform across the globe and in NA in both the embedded and enterprise space, as organisations look to data to better support acceleration towards digital transformation mainly driven by COVID-19," said Glen Rabie, Founder and CEO of Yellowfin.

Customers, Partners and People

Yellowfin has achieved significant customer wins in 2020, including Schneider Electric, Viavi Solutions and Incopro and continues to build out its Full Service Partner network to service NA enterprise customers, and Service Partners to provide onboarding services for embedded ISV customers. "Yellowfin 9's extensive support for embedding analytics has seen a significant increase in the number of partners and new ISV customers this year - particularly in NA - the largest ISV market globally," said Josh Read, SVP of Global Sales & Partnerships.

Yellowfin continues to expand its North American team with a number of high-profile hires. Joining the NA team in 2020 is Amy Brazil, Director of Customer Experience; Michael Hollebeck, VP of Sales; Mike Ames, Account Executive; Wynn Johnson, Senior Growth Account Executive; and Brian Walker, Director of Education. All bring years of experience in driving customer success and building healthy ecosystems of customers, suppliers and partners.

Analyst Awards and Recognition

Yellowfin was recognized as a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms and "one of the top-scoring products in terms of functionality" with "expansive and innovative product vision". It has also been named Strongest Performer in the 2020 Forrester Wave: Enterprise BI Platforms, with maximum scores awarded for Product Vision, Augmented BI and GUI, and Signals and Stories recognized as key product innovations.

Product Highlights and the Year Ahead

2020 has seen the release of Yellowfin 9 and significant enhancements across the board, including a new dashboard Canvas editing experience, re-architected PDF exports that enable pixel perfect renderings, and architectural improvements such as multi-tab, full-screen support.

Updates to augmented insights and dashboard actions include embeddable Assisted Insights on charts and dashboard objects turned into actionable objects on-click, pre-built Signals Widgets on dashboards to surface automated insights, and all-new Signals algorithms.

"With significant embedding capabilities covering branding, multi-tenancy, SSO, Yellowfin has focused on further improving deployment flexibility with the introduction of new API capabilities," said Brad Scarff, CTO of Yellowfin. "The new JS API embeds with a simple, configurable link and our new REST API enables extensive administration services and creation of custom UI components utilizing the unique functionality of Yellowfin such as Signals and Stories."

In 2021, Yellowfin is set on a cycle of continual optimization and refinement of the user experience and building out capabilities requested by our customers. In addition, it will choose a small number of focus areas in order to deliver disruptive innovation. "We believe Natural Language Query (NLQ) as it stands in the market today has not delivered on its original vision of bringing BI to the masses," said Rabie. "We plan to tackle this problem from a new perspective and deliver a more usable, accurate and intuitive question and answer capability."

