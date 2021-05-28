YellowBird Prepares To Soar - Oversubscribed To Secure $1.7 Million

PHOENIX, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowBird, a nationwide gig economy marketplace that matches vetted Risk and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Professionals with businesses on-demand, is proud to announce its seed capital raise closing with an over subscription of $1.7 million. The investment will support the company's growth both internally with hiring and externally scaling markets across the country. Much of the proceeds will be invested into further development of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. The seed funding round was represented by venture capital firms Ridge Peak Partners and Revelry Venture Partners and the convertible note financing raise comes as YellowBird scales to meet strong demand for freelance workers in insurance, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, risk management, and other sectors.

"This journey of building a company and raising seed stage capital, during a global pandemic, has been complex to say the least. The excitement and engagement from the venture and angel community truly exceeded our expectations," said Michael Zalle, YellowBird's Founder and CEO. "As YellowBird continues to scale our better way of sourcing Risk and Safety consulting on demand, we will stay very much focused on our mission of helping every employee return home safe every day."

YellowBird provides businesses with a deep roster of certified, vetted, and insured Professionals who are ready to work on any size project. Services include OSHA incident investigations and mock audits, industrial hygiene, on-site safety manager, custom projects, and training. During the pandemic, YellowBird's EHS Professionals also helped small businesses, schools, and religious organizations develop safety protocols and training with a COVID-19 return-to-work program.

With the investment, YellowBird is poised for extensive tech innovation and market growth in 2021.

"While we have a great technical foundation that helped us get into the market and prove there is both a fit and need for our solution, closing this funding round provides the resources we need to scale and innovate," said Anthony Argenziano, YellowBird's Chief Product Officer. "Our technology-based platform is the engine and competitive advantage, and therefore we must continually improve this platform to ensure we provide the best opportunities for risk and EHS professionals seeking gigs."

"The pandemic sharpened YellowBird's focus," said Michelle Tinsley, YellowBird's Co-founder and COO. "YellowBird is providing important regulatory guidance to businesses in several industries and creating job opportunities for thousands of experienced EHS workers."

Businesses hiring EHS professionals through YellowBird can rest confident knowing they passed YellowBird's five-step vetting process, which includes background and accreditation checks. YellowBird also provides comprehensive liability insurance that saves businesses time and money.

