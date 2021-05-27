Yellow Garage - June Festival Of Antiques

MULLICA HILL, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15 th annual Festival of Antiques at the Fairgrounds in Mullica Hill, New Jersey will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 (9:00 - 4:00).

The show features quality antiques dealers from throughout the Northeast set up under pavilion cover and on the lawn at the Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds - 275 Bridgeton Pike (Rt. 77), one mile south of the Yellow Garage Antiques storefront and the downtown historic district.

The sale will include antique country and formal furniture, pottery, fine art, glass, stoneware, textiles, quilts, dolls, Americana, jewelry, clocks, porcelain, sterling, toys, advertising, metal-ware, and much more.

Unlimited free parking and vendor refreshments will be available throughout the day. Visitors can also shop and enjoy The Yellow Garage Antiques Center, as well as other antiques and specialty shops on Main Street in Mullica Hill.

For additional details about the show and for advance tickets please visit www.yellowgarageantiques.com. Advance Tickets are available for $5.00 each or $6.00 at the gate. The Festival will take place rain or shine and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Harrison Township Historical Society.

Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable un-expired food items for the local food pantry - "Your Place At The Table" https://www.ypatt.org/

What: Antique Show

Where: Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds - 275 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

When: Saturday, June 12, 2021 (9:00 - 4:00).

How Much: $6.00 per person at the gate or $5.00 advance purchase

