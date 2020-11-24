Yeahka Added As A Constituent Of FTSE Global Equity Index Series

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YEAHKA LIMITED ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading technology platform in China, will be added as a constituent of the FTSE Russell's Global Equity Index Series ("GEIS") and will become effective on December 21, 2020.

According to FTSE Russell's latest announcement on the GEIS December 2020 quarterly changes, over 20 Chinese companies, including Yeahka, will be added as a constituent of the index. The inclusion in the FTSE GEIS is a recognition of Yeahka's business performance, stock liquidity and growth prospect.

FTSE Russell is one of the global index leaders that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. It calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell indexes are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately US$16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes.

In addition, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited announced its latest quarterly index review results on August 14, 2020. Yeahka, after being listed for only two months, has been included as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and Southbound Trading of Stock Connect, both became effective on September 7, 2020. Tech giants including Tencent, JD.com, Meituan, Alibaba and NetEase are also constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index, which reflects the overall performance of the leading technology or innovative companies listed in Hong Kong.

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

YEAHKA LIMITED ("Yeahka" or the "Company") is a leading payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and technology-enabled business services to merchants and consumers. According to Oliver Wyman, we are the second largest non-bank independent QR code payment service provider in China, with approximately 14.0% market share in terms of transaction count in 2019. The Company's value proposition is a cohesive ecosystem that enables seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions between merchants and consumers, and leveraging its vast customer base and data assets accumulated from payment services, to further offer a rich variety of technology-enabled business services, including (i) merchant SaaS products, which help customers improve their operational efficiency, (ii) marketing services, allowing customers to effectively reach their target markets, and (iii) fintech services, which cater to customers' financial needs.

