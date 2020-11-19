YCG, LLC Crosses The Threshold Of $1 Billion Assets Under Management

Today YCG, LLC ("YCG") is pleased to announce that the firm has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management.

Today YCG, LLC ("YCG") is pleased to announce that the firm has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2007, YCG has built a successful separately managed accounts business and launched a Mutual Fund.

The YCG Enhanced Fund (YCGEX), which beats 97 percent of its peers over the last 3-year in the Morningstar US Fund Large Blend category of 1,237 Funds based on total returns as of October 31, 2020, has also been gaining attention in the national media. In the past year, the Fund was recognized by Forbes contributors as one of the Top 6 Mutual Funds and ETFs to Buy in 2020 i; one of Wall Street's 7 Top-Performing Investors by Business Insider ii, and one of The Best Mutual Funds You've Never Heard Of by Barron's iii .

Brian Yacktman, President, Founding Partner, President and Chief Investment Officer of YCG, thinks that the firm's returns are just one part of the equation, however.

"These past few years, we have seen considerable recognition for our performance, but it's not just about your returns — it's about how you get there. We're proud to have achieved market-beating results with very favorable risk statistics," he said.

Will Kruger, Partner and CEO of YCG, who shares this sentiment, also attributes the firm's growth to quality service and strategy.

"At YCG, it's all about our clients and shareholders, and providing them with exceptional service and performance," he said. "This was our focus when we were managing $100 million in assets and it remains so now, as we see our assets exceed $1 billion."

In addition, Elliott Savage, Partner and Portfolio Manager at YCG stated that YCG's pledge to its clients and shareholders will remain the same going forward.

"We'll remain disciplined in our strategy by continuing to invest in global champions with enduring pricing power and long-term volume growth opportunities." He also said, "We'll continue to seek to achieve our clients' and shareholders' financial goals through a customized high-touch approach."

To visit YCG's website, go to: www.ycginvestments.com or for the YCG Enhanced Fund (YCGEX) visit www.ycgfunds.com

For further information or questions regarding separately managed accounts, please contact:

Will Kruger, Partner & CEOYCG, LLC512-505-2347, Option 2Email: info@ycgfunds.com

To Invest directly with the YCG Enhanced Fund (YCGEX), please contact:

YCG Enhanced Fund1-855-444-9243 www.ycgfunds.com

About YCG, LLC:

YCG, LLC is an independent investment advisory firm wholly owned by its principals Brian Yacktman, Will Kruger, and Elliott Savage and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm was established in 2007 and is not affiliated with any parent organization. YCG provides professional investment management services to individuals, investment advisors, corporations, endowments, and other institutions through separate account management and through a mutual fund.

This release is for informational purposes only and is not intended for any individual investor. YCG is not liable for investment decisions made based on the content of this document. YCG does not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of information provided by third parties.

For standardized performance, current expense ratios, risk statistics and Morningstar ratings, please click here. Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 1-855-444-9243. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities without regard to market capitalization, thus investments will be made in mid and smaller capitalization companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. The Fund may also write put options and covered call options on a substantial portion of the Fund's long equity portfolio, which have the risks of early option contract assignment forcing the Fund to purchase the underlying stock at the exercise price which may be the cause of significant losses due to the failure of correctly predicting the direction of securities prices, interest rates and currency exchange rates. The investment in options is not suitable for all investors. Covered call writing may limit the upside of an underlying security. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investment in lower-rated, non-rated and distressed securities presents a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities.

Click here for prospectus.

The YCG Enhanced Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. YCG, LLC is the advisor for the YCG Enhanced Fund.

Morningstar Rankings represent a fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest percentile rank is 1 and the lowest is the number of funds in the category. It is based on Morningstar total return, which includes both income and capital gains or losses and is not adjusted for sales charges or redemption fees. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

© 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein (1) is proprietary to Morningstar (2) may not be copied or distributed and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any issue of this information.

Morningstar ranked YCGEX in the top 56%, 3% and 10% out of 1370, 1237 and 1071 for the Large Cap Blend Category for the one-, three- and five-year periods ending 10/31/2020, respectively based on total returns.

The Morningstar Large Cap Blend category fairly represents the overall U.S. stock market in size, growth rates, and price. Stocks in the top 70% of the capitalization of the U.S. equity market are defined as large cap. The blend style is assigned to portfolios where neither growth nor value characteristics predominate.

___________________________ i Published January 24, 2020. ii Published December 16, 2019. iii Published July 5, 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006284/en/