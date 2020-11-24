Yatra Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, announced today that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market's minimum bid price continued listing requirement.

The letter noted that for at least 10 consecutive business days, from November 9 through November 23, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and NASDAQ considers the matter closed.

