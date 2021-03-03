YATCO Secures Major Funding To Fast-track Consumer Marketing For Its Yachts And Boats MLS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS of Yachting ™, has recently secured a major round of funding to help propel its path to consumer marketing and help interested yacht and boat buyers find the vessel that fits...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS of Yachting ™, has recently secured a major round of funding to help propel its path to consumer marketing and help interested yacht and boat buyers find the vessel that fits their needs. The company has greatly augmented its focus in digital marketing, including SEO, SEM, social media marketing, and more. YATCO also plans to cultivate its team of yachting professionals from 20 to 50 within this year, increasing its thought leadership and global authority within the yachting industry.

Maintaining its status as a privately held company, YATCO is keeping the best interests of its clientele and industry a top priority, upholding its fair costs to the end user.

Steven Myers, founder and CEO of YATCO says, "With this influx of funding, we plan to remain loyal to our family of clients, including yacht brokers, yacht builders, boat dealers, marinas, etc., all the while growing our team of yachting experts. We've laid a heavy emphasis on digital marketing to greatly increase online lead generation for our broker customers and bring in a new wave of end users who are looking to purchase new or used yachts or boats."

The new investment has also been allotted to its team of developers, who continues to enhance and grow the YATCO BOSS platform - a complete digital solution for yachting professionals that integrates websites; CRM; email marketing; tasks and calendar management; client and vessel tracking; real-time intelligence; market alerts, and more.

YATCO BOSS is a necessity for industry professionals looking to increase their digital footprint, stay organized, grow their clientele, and sell their new and used motor yachts, sailboats, center consoles, trawlers, and other boat and yacht types. As a finalist for Best Automation Tool for the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards, BOSS has demonstrated its capability and dependability for the yachting industry as a whole.

About YATCO

YATCO, The Official MLS of Yachting ™, is the sole online service dedicated exclusively to central yachts and boats for sale listings by qualified professionals only with over 20 years in the yachts for sale marketplace. With over $30 billion in yachts for sale, the company supports more than 2,000 professional yacht brokers and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through its proprietary BOSS (Back Office Software Solution). Committed to 100% pure data, YATCO serves the professional yachting community with accuracy, integrity, and cutting-edge technology.

