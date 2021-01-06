Yasso Kicks Off 2021 By Announcing ALL Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars Are Now 100 Calories Or Less

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt , the world's first frozen Greek yogurt bar and fastest growing top 10 novelty brand, has kicked off 2021 with the announcement that all core bars are now 100 calories or less. Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt bars are the perfect snack for those who want delicious and decadent taste in a better-for-you-option. While many of Yasso's core bars were already at or close to this threshold, through reformulating fan favorites and refining the assortment they now offer a full line at 100 calories or less.

This is just one way Yasso is continuing to deliver unsurpassed snacking satisfaction to consumers while marrying decadent taste and better-for-you nutritionals. Available flavors of Yasso's core bars are:

Black Raspberry Chip (100 cal)

(100 cal) Butter Pecan (100 cal)

(100 cal) Chocolate Chip (100 cal)

(100 cal) Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (100 cal)

(100 cal) Chocolate Fudge (80 cal)

(80 cal) Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip (100 cal)

(100 cal) Coffee Chocolate Chip (100 cal)

(100 cal) Cookies N' Cream (100 cal)

(100 cal) Fudge Brownie (100 cal)

(100 cal) Mint Chocolate Chip (100 cal)

(100 cal) Pistachio Brittle (90 cal)

(90 cal) Sea Salt Caramel (100 cal)

(100 cal) Vanilla Bean(80 cal)

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt bars (SRP $4.99 per 4 pack) and are available at retailers nationwide with key flavors available for purchase online at https://yasso.com/shop/ . For more information about Yasso or to find a store near you, visit https://yasso.com/find-a-store/ and follow on Instagram with @yasso .

About YassoKindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 13 flavors of novelty stick bars, four flavors of dipped chocolate bars and three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso .

