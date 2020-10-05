Yardi Releases Kno2 Integration For Clinical Information Exchange

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has significantly expanded interoperability in Yardi® EHR through a new integration with Kno2®. Kno2's Interoperability as a Service™ (IaaS) enables Yardi EHR clients to securely share clinical records with more than 2.4 million health care providers nationwide.

Although electronic health records are standard in hospitals and senior living communities, transferring patient data between systems remains challenging. Providers still regularly share clinical information via fax, phone or printouts. These manual methods can lead to mistakes and omissions, which impacts care continuity during critical transitions.

The Kno2 integration, available as an add-on for all Yardi EHR clients, allows senior living staff to streamline and receive clinical information, such as referrals coming from various sources, as well as participate in value-based care coordination. For incoming residents, health data automatically flows into Yardi EHR. If clinical information needs to be shared with an external provider, or if hospital readmissions are necessary, senior living providers can send records out in the most interoperable format that the receiving provider can support. Soon, Yardi EHR clients will also be able to participate in secured, on-demand access to patient records, by participating in Carequality, enabled through the Kno2 IaaS Gateway.

"Having complete health records immediately available is essential to ensuring resident safety and an effective care transition to senior living," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "Interoperability breaks down the barriers between providers so information exchange can happen seamlessly. By integrating Yardi EHR with Kno2, we're helping our clients get the clinical records they need, when they need it."

"As the nation's largest provider of post-acute interoperability services, we are proud to see the expansion of interoperability into additional care settings, including senior living communities," said Jon Elwell, chief executive officer at Kno2. "Yardi's integration with Kno2 allows for seamless care transitions and sharing of critical patient information between the senior living community and the providers participating in their care, improving coordination and reducing administrative burden from a historically manual process."

Yardi EHR clients can contact their support team to find out more about the Kno2 integration. For more on Yardi's electronic health record solution for senior living, visit the Yardi EHR product page.

About Kno2Kno2® is leading health care's path to interoperability across every patient care setting with the capability to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone. Through Kno2's Interoperability as a Service™, common exchange methods including cloud fax, Direct secure messaging using the DirectTrust™ framework, patient information query with providers live on Carequality, including those connected through CommonWell Health Alliance®, IHE profiles, HL7 messaging, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), patient care networks (Referrals, ACOs, HIEs) and other forms of exchange are standardized into simple send and receive workflows, from virtually any source. The innovative technology is smart enough to determine the most interoperable form of exchange to ensure that content flows freely between systems and providers. All this functionality is available to providers and technology vendors through a simple set of REST-based APIs or through a Kno2 portal. For more information about Kno2, visit kno2.com. About YardiYardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

