Yardi Relaunches Popular CRE Marketplace CommercialSearch.com

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi continues to enhance its suite of commercial real estate data and marketing services with the acquisition and rebranding of CommercialSearch.com, a popular online marketing platform for brokers and tenants.

The redesigned website offers a free-to-list and free-to-search commercial property search engine that features more than 165,000 listings nationwide across multiple verticals, including office, retail, multifamily and industrial. The intuitive platform is designed to provide an efficient and streamlined experience for tenants, investors and commercial real estate professionals.

The site primarily addresses businesses looking to relocate or expand their operations. Through the well-designed platform, users can easily research listings in more than 100 markets, as well as contact brokers directly from the website.

CommercialSearch.com is the newest member of the CommercialEdge network of marketplaces, joining CommercialCafe.com, Point2.com and PropertyShark.com. The network attracts 1 million monthly visits to commercial property pages, and both traffic and verified leads continue to grow rapidly.

CommercialEdge is Yardi's powerful new commercial property research and marketing platform. With Edge Marketing, commercial real estate professionals can manage, market and syndicate their listings to Yardi's network — as well as other sites — all while maintaining complete control over their data. Meanwhile, with Edge Research, users can access: detailed property data; up-to-date listings; sales, ownership and lease information; and interactive mapping and canvassing tools.

"The response by brokers, owners and investors to CommercialEdge has been incredible," said Arjun Rao, senior director in Yardi's commercial division. "With CommercialSearch.com, we continue to provide more high-return avenues for Edge users to market their listings and drive business."

For more information about CommercialSearch, contact sales@yardi.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Media Contact: Leah EtlingYardi Systems Inc.800-866-1144 x1207 Leah.Etling@Yardi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yardi-relaunches-popular-cre-marketplace-commercialsearchcom-301177495.html

SOURCE Yardi