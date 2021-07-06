Yardi Launches Workplace Management Solution For Commercial Occupiers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate technology leader Yardi® announces a new product suite, Yardi® Corom, tailored for commercial tenants. This comprehensive solution will provide a single platform solution for lease management, occupancy tracking and desk hoteling for flexible workplaces. It also offers management for transactions, facility maintenance, and capital projects. Yardi Corom can be deployed as single stack or can be implemented as individual modules.

Yardi Corom is scalable to any size business, from a single location to a global enterprise. Whether your business leases offices, operates retail locations, or runs industrial or special operations, Yardi Corom is designed to address the needs of a corporate occupier.

The platform is broken down as follows:

Lease Management centralizes commercial real estate and equipment leases in one place, providing a way to manage critical dates and comply with FASB/IFRS reporting requirements

centralizes commercial real estate and equipment leases in one place, providing a way to manage critical dates and comply with FASB/IFRS reporting requirements Occupancy Management helps office management track occupancy metrics and provides a flexible desk reservation system that employees can access using a mobile app

helps office management track occupancy metrics and provides a flexible desk reservation system that employees can access using a mobile app Transaction Management simplifies pipeline analysis, tracking tasks and activities and broker collaboration

simplifies pipeline analysis, tracking tasks and activities and broker collaboration Facilities Management enables work order, inspections and preventative maintenance management

enables work order, inspections and preventative maintenance management Construction Management helps with tracking budgets, managing risk and maintaining schedules for capital projects

Across the platform, configurable dashboarding and extensive reporting capabilities let users create branded reports with detailed metrics and easy data visualization.

"Yardi Corom leverages Yardi's four decades of experience providing accounting and workplace management solutions. It's a timely, smart system that focuses on the corporate occupier while helping employees return to work safely and confidently," said Rob Teel, vice president of global solutions for Yardi.

Learn more about the benefits for commercial real estate occupiers.

About Yardi

Yardi ® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yardi-launches-workplace-management-solution-for-commercial-occupiers-301325344.html

SOURCE Yardi