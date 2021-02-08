Yardi Launches Rent Relief Software To Help Government Agencies Manage Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

SANTA BARBARA, California, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help governments manage the distribution process of federal emergency rental assistance, Yardi® is today launching Rent Relief powered by Yardi, a powerful all-in-one platform that will help get payments to households and landlords quickly and easily.

A trusted leader in the property management technology space, Yardi brings the development expertise and proven history as a software provider for nearly every real estate vertical. Managing more than 12 million U.S. residential units, Yardi processes monthly rental payments for 8 million apartments, posts more than 40 million electronic invoices and administers more than $8 billion in payments.

"We worked rapidly to create an easy-to-use and quick-to-implement platform that will make distribution of emergency rental assistance straightforward and equitable," said Chris Voss, vice president of affordable housing and PHA at Yardi. "This all-in-one platform will streamline the application, approval, distribution and audit process, without any needless integrations or long lead times. The goal is to help our government agencies as they deliver households and landlords the help they need."

Features of the cloud-based Rent Relief platform include:

Online applications, allowing households and landlords to easily apply for assistance.

Built-in communication functionality to communicate securely and seamlessly with applicants.

Case management, for application tracking, status updates and approvals.

Payment distribution, delivering approved funds directly to households, landlords or utility providers.

Audit functionality to ensure accurate and timely dispersal of funds as well as compliance.

Analytics and reporting, making internal and external review of program implementation simple and straightforward.

Implementation process that can be completed in days, not months.

Supported 24-7 by Yardi's nationwide client support network.

Cloud-based software provides accessibility and transparency.

Yardi has consistently stepped up in crisis situations to offer funds, resources and expertise. In 2016, Yardi worked with the Provincial Government of Alberta to develop a searchable, easy-to-use housing registry after 2,000 homes were lost in the devastating Fort McMurray wildfire. In 2017, after Hurricane Harvey devastated southern Texas, Yardi created a regional housing site and hotline for displaced residents and also donated $1 million in disaster relief. That response was repeated after Hurricane Irma later the same year. Yardi donated $1 million in support of rental support resources for the newly launched COVID-19 Rental Housing Support Initiative, a collaboration of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), National Apartment Association (NAA), National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

The Rent Relief software platform will be presented in a live Tuesday, Feb. 9 webinar. You can also visit rentrelief.com to learn more or schedule a personal preview.

