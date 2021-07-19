Yanolja's New Corporation 'Yanolja Cloud' Launches To Lead The Global Cloud Solution Technology Sector

Will reinforce global talent pool and conduct integrated management of the entire process of developing and commercializing cloud solution technologies to lead global digital transformation Will solidify its position as the global no.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel platform company Yanolja's new corporation 'Yanolja Clou d (CEO Jongyoon Kim)' has launched to reinforce technology leadership in the global cloud solution market.

Yanolja Cloud is an aggregation of Yanolja's Cloud Solution Business Unit and affiliates -- EZee Technosys, ZEN Rooms, Sanha Information Technology and Trustay. The new corporation will offer an integrated hospitality solution package to digitalize all the interactions between hotels and guests through AI and Big Data technologies and expand its platform base into residential space beyond travel sector.

Soon after its launch, Yanolja Cloud will jumpstart the global expansion of its cloud solution business and a talent pool. This year, in particular, the company plans to roll out Y FLUX in the global market, offering flawless digital transformation by connecting the entire hotel operation systems via the cloud. With this, it will solidify its position as a global travel tech company.

Jongyoon Kim, CEO of Yanolja Cloud, said, "Yanolja Cloud will scale and continue leading the digital transformation of the global travel and hospitality industry in addition to taking the global top position by securing technology leadership in the global cloud solution market. Yanolja Cloud will spearhead technological innovation and expand its platform base into restaurant, residential, and all over the lifestyle."

Yanolja Cloud currently provides its proprietary hotel solutions to approximately 30,000 clients in 170 countries in 60 different languages, which automate online and offline operations and help businesses generate more revenues and lower the cost. Yanolja Cloud is developing localized solutions through a partnership with global leaders in Southeast Asia and Africa, as demand for contact-free technologies grows around the globe due to COVID-19.

About Yanolja Cloud

Created to strengthen Yanolja's leadership in the global hospitality market with Software-as-a-Service technology, Yanolja Cloud is the global top cloud-based hospitality solution provider offering B2B operation solutions for approximately 30,000 clients in 170 countries in more than 60 different languages. With its Y FLUX, a fully automated hotel management solution, Yanolja Cloud plans to drive the digital transformation of hotels, leisure and residential spaces while establishing a cloud solution ecosystem that satisfies the needs of partners, booking channels and customers. Yanolja Cloud is expanding its client base by leveraging its powerful SaaS model, enabling efficient installation and operation, and is developing optimized local solutions through partnership with global leaders.

