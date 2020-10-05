YANGAROO Clarifies EZ Downloads Announcement

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. ("Yangaroo", "Company"), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced a clarification on a prior announcement, "Yangaroo announced the launch of EZ Downloads, software free secure watermarked cloud based downloads", dated September 25 th, 2020.

The Company would like to clarify that there are other platforms offering proprietary and software-free watermarked downloads. The Company retracts the following statement: "…making Yangaroo Music and DMDS the only trusted provider of new music not to require the installation of proprietary software to facilitate secure, watermarked downloads".

