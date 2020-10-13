Yamana Gold Is Admitted To Trading On The London Stock Exchange

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the United States. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by Yamana Gold, in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares ("common shares") to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange" or "LSE") (together, "LSE listing"). The Prospectus is available at the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or the website of the Company's UK lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY, LSE:AUY) ("Yamana Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at 08:00am BST today, the Company's common shares will be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List on the London Stock Exchange's ("LSE") Main Market for listed securities ("Admission") and the Company's shares will trade under the ticker AUY.

Admission follows the publication of the Company's Prospectus on 7 October 2020, a copy of which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or the website of the Company's United Kingdom ("UK") lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at http://www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus .

Peter Marrone, Founder and Executive Chairman of Yamana Gold, commented: " We look forward to continuing our engagement with investors with our listing on the London Stock Exchange now completed. There are compelling reasons to invest in our company. We offer gold exposure via a high-quality, long-life asset portfolio in the Americas, organic production growth, a commitment to providing and increasing cash returns to shareholders, and a commitment to adhering to high ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards."

Reasons to Invest in Yamana Gold

The LSE listing will provide investors access and exposure to:

A large Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production in established mining jurisdictions in the Americas and a proven track record of new discoveries and conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves.

Five high-quality, long-life producing mines with a production platform of approximately 1 million gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") (1) expected in 2021 and 2022 within a low production cost structure.

Strong and increasing free cash flow along with continued future growth with low near-to-medium term capital commitments.

A track record of delivering cash returns to shareholders with dividends, which to date have accumulated to over $956 million since dividends were first paid just over thirteen years ago.

A strong value proposition based on industry trading multiples to revenues, cash flows, and enterprise value.

A portfolio of well-advanced development projects, highly prospective exploration properties and strategic investments throughout the Americas that provide optionality for value creation via development or asset monetizations that can further strengthen the financial position of the Company.

A commitment to the highest ESG standards with a long track record of sustainable development and environmental stewardship in the communities and countries in which the Company operates.

A strong balance sheet with a net debt (2) leverage ratio of 1.0x and trending below 0.5x in the next few years.

About Yamana Gold Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana Gold plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations+1 416-815-02201-888-809-0925Email: investor@yamana.com

T avistock (UK Public Relations)Charles Vivian / Emily MossTelephone: +44 7977 297 903 / +44 778 855 4035Email: yamana@tavistock.co.uk

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander AllenTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

(All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.)