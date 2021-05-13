Yamaha Motor Canada And Safe-Guard Products Canada Partnership Delivers Complete Powersports Protection Solution To Dealers

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Motor Canada today announced a partnership with Safe-Guard Products Canada, Ltd, the leading provider of private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine and powersports industries.

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Motor Canada today announced a partnership with Safe-Guard Products Canada, Ltd, the leading provider of private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine and powersports industries. The program, launching July 5, enables Yamaha to provide a complete, branded protection product solution to dealers under the Yamaha Motor Protection Plan name. Products available include Credit Insurance, Bundle Loan Protection, Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), Tire & Wheel Protection, as well as a suite of products for offmakes. Additionally, Safe-Guard will support the Yamaha Motor Protection Plan program with an enhanced dealer support team, business development resources, complimentary retail training and branded marketing content, technology integration, and administration of the program.

Yamaha Motor Canada announced a partnership with Safe-Guard Products Canada under the Yamaha Motor Protection Plan name.

"Joining forces with Safe-Guard provides a powerful boost to our organization, our dealers, and their riders," said Peter Smallman-Tew, President and Managing Director at Yamaha Motor Canada. "This partnership enables Yamaha to bring new, industry-leading solutions to the table for our dealers, which enhances their business by driving revenue and customer retention while improving the owner experience for the customers they serve."

"We are thrilled to partner with Yamaha to provide them with a purpose-built, fully branded, protection program for their dealers," said Mary Buhr director of account management and business development at Safe-Guard. "Yamaha is a premier player within the powersports industry and we're proud to power innovative and value-added solutions for this great brand."

With international headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Canadian headquarters based in Mississauga, ON., Safe-Guard Products manages protection product programs for over 50 strategic partners across the U.S. and Canada, offering a full suite of protection products and dealer business solutions in the automotive, RV, marine, and powersport industries. More than 13 million consumers are protected under contracts by Safe-Guard.

About Yamaha Motor Canada, Ltd.

Since incorporating in 1973, Yamaha Motor Canada has expanded to include 10 product groups that help Canadians make the most of their time outdoors. In addition, Yamaha offers after sales support with parts, accessories, lubricants, apparel and service, with over 400 dealers servicing Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

About Yamaha Financial Services

Yamaha Financial Services, a division of Yamaha Motor Canada, offers dealers and customers access to flexible, convenient financial solutions designed primarily for the powersports and marine industries. Committed to a high-quality customer experience, Yamaha Financial Services Canada is also part of a growing global community of finance companies within Yamaha Motor Corporation in the United States, Australia, France, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and Russia.

About Safe-Guard Products Canada, Ltd.

Founded in 2001 and based in Mississauga, Ontario, Safe-Guard Products Canada is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets and administers programs on behalf of clients, backed by industry-leading sales and marketing, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top dealer groups, and retailers across Canada.

Contact: Kelly Noren VP, Marketing and PR knoren@sgintl.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yamaha-motor-canada-and-safe-guard-products-canada-partnership-delivers-complete-powersports-protection-solution-to-dealers-301291155.html

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products Canada, Ltd