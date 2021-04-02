Yalla Group Limited Files 2020 Annual Report On Forms 20-F

DUBAI, UAE, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it has filed its...

DUBAI, UAE, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 2, 2021, U. S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on Yalla's investor relations website at http://ir.yallatech.ae/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all users to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.yallatech.ae/

