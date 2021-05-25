YALLA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Rocket Companies, Inc. On Behalf Of Yalla Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) on behalf of Yalla stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Yalla has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research ("Swan Street") published a report addressing Yalla, entitled "Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The 'Clubhouse of the Middle East' UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was". The Swan Street report alleges, among other things, that the Company inflates its metrics, including revenue, and characteries Yalla's financial statements as "not credible".

On this news, Yalla's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $1.31 per ADS, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per ADS on May 19, 2021.

