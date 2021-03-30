Yabba Dabba Doo!™ PEBBLES™ Cereal Bakes Up New Birthday Cake-Inspired Cereal To Celebrate Its 50th Birthday

LAKEVILLE, Minn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's a birthday party without cake? To celebrate its 50th birthday this year, PEBBLES ™ cereal is launching a new limited-edition Birthday Cake PEBBLES ™ cereal featuring festive, colorful flakes in blue, pink and yellow, and a classic vanilla birthday cake and frosting flavor. The new cereal will begin rolling out nationwide in April and will be available while supplies last.

"When it comes to birthdays, there's nothing more iconic than a colorful cake," said Amy Brothers, PEBBLES ™ Cereal Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "Our new Birthday Cake PEBBLES ™ cereal is a fun and delicious twist on the traditional birthday cake, and is just one more way we're celebrating with fans and keeping PEBBLES ™ 50th birthday party going this year. Plus, all PEBBLES ™ cereal varieties are gluten-free, so everyone can partake in the celebration."

The new Birthday Cake PEBBLES ™ cereal is available in three package sizes - 10 ounces, 19 ounces and 40 ounces. Each box features a recipe for Dinosaur Egg Cake Pops and Flintstones ™-inspired Stone Age party games on the back.

The limited-edition cereal is the latest in a lineup of new PEBBLES ™ cereal-branded items introduced this year. Other recently launched products include PEBBLES ™ Crisps cereal snacks, a Duncan Hines Fruity PEBBLES ™ Cake Kit, Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES ™ light ice creams and International Delight Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES ™ Coffee Creamers.

About PEBBLES ™PEBBLES ™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES ™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES ™ cereal, visit https://www.postpebblescereal.com .

About Post Consumer BrandsPost Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural, organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit https://www.postconsumerbrands.com .

