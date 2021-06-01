Y Meadows Launches New AI Customer Service Automation Solution

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Meadows, a technology company dedicated to empowering customer support teams with tools to elevate the quality of their service, announces the launch of its AI customer service automation solution.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Meadows, a technology company dedicated to empowering customer support teams with tools to elevate the quality of their service, announces the launch of its AI customer service automation solution.

Y Meadows leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to provide service agents with better, faster and more accurate information in response to customer inquiries. The new AI solution can understand and classify written messages by context, apply workflow automation to route them to the appropriate resource, curate relevant information from disparate systems, generate appropriate responses, and much more.

Y Meadows's SaaS solution is built for enterprises and guided by the input of its early adopter customers who are from a variety of industries and looking to provide an improved experience and increased level of satisfaction for their own customers. It is now available to be deployed as a cloud solution, or it can be hosted in the customer's preferred environment.

"We are focused on improving the customer support experience," said Alan Rich, CEO of Y Meadows. "By using the latest natural language processing technologies, we have created an advanced solution specifically for customer service teams. With our experienced team and the assistance of our early adopters, we have built an enterprise solution capable of supporting global companies."

Investors in Y Meadows include Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital arm of Bain Capital, which is one of the world's leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms with approximately $130 billion in assets under management.

About Y MeadowsY Meadows specializes in customer service automation to improve the customer support experience. Y Meadows currently operates in the United States and France. For more information about Y Meadows or to request a demo, visit www.ymeadows.com or email them at info@ymeadows.com.

Media Contacts: Alan Rich(424) 270-6670 311019@email4pr.com

Matthew Nuguid(626) 808-3841 311019@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/y-meadows-launches-new-ai-customer-service-automation-solution-301302024.html

SOURCE Y Meadows