Xylem To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Xylem, Inc. (XYL) - Get Xylem Inc. (XYL) Report, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today announced its President and CEO, Patrick Decker, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Latino, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On Friday, September 10, at 08:40 AM EDT, Decker will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference.

On Wednesday, September 15, at 3:45 PM EDT, he will join a virtual discussion as part of the ninth annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Recordings of both sessions will be available at Investor Events | Xylem US.

Decker and Latino will also participate in small group investor meetings as part of both conferences.

