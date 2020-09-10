Xylem To Participate In RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, announced today that its President and CEO, Patrick Decker, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Latino, will...

Xylem Inc. (XYL) - Get Report, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, announced today that its President and CEO, Patrick Decker, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Latino, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by RBC analyst Deane Dray on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 3:40 PM ET. The discussion will be webcast and available for replay at https://www.xylem.com/en-us/investors/events/.

