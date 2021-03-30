Xtreme Fighting Championships' YoungGuns 1 Airs On Wataaa TV Across The Middle East, North Africa And Malaysia

DESTIN, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) has agreed to a broadcast partnership with Wataaa TV to broadcast YoungGuns 1 at a to-be-announced time.

Broadcast across the Middle East, North Africa and Malaysia, Wataaa TV is a premium combat sports channel broadcasting all forms of fighting, from live world championships to documentaries, from MMA to wrestling.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "The XFC is very excited to broadcast its events on Wataaa TV, which reaches a large audience across the Middle East, North Africa and Malaysia. Viewers are going to be amazed by what they see in the XFC's Hexagon."

About XFCXtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

