Xtreme Fighting Championships Joins FOX Family

DESTIN, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is proud to announce a new broadcast partnership with FOX Deportes. The network will air the XFC's next event, YoungGuns 1, on Saturday, March 27, LIVE from FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK.

The YoungGuns 1 Main Card, featuring the next generation of MMA superstars, will air live on FOX Deportes on Saturday, March 27 at 9 pm ET, reaching a large audience across the United States' Hispanic market.

XFC President Myron Molotky on XFC's new broadcast partnership with FOX Deportes: "The XFC has always worked hard to connect with Spanish-speaking combat sports fans around the world, so we're very proud to bring our product to FOX Deportes' airwaves. We're excited to showcase the next generation of MMA superstars to FOX's large Spanish-speaking audience across the United States."

About XFCXtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact: Ed Kapp ed.kapp1@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtreme-fighting-championships-joins-fox-family-301255603.html

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships