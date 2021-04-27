Xtreme Fighting Championships 44 Will Be Held At Wells Fargo Arena In Des Moines, IA On May 28; Tickets Available Now Through Hy-VeeTix.com

DESTIN, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is excited to announce that its next professional mixed martial arts event, XFC 44 on May 28, will be held at beautiful Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

Tickets, priced from $32 - $102, are available now at Hy-VeeTix.com, the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office, or any Des Moines or Ames Hy-VeeTix.com location.

XFC 44 will feature the Semifinal Rounds of the XFC's Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, the return of XFC 43 headliner Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath against Jose "El Teco" Quinonez, and much more.

The Main Card will air live in the United States on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2, and globally on many to-be-announced international broadcast partners. The Preliminary Card will air live on XFCTV.com.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Wells Fargo Arena is a state-of-the-art venue that will provide the perfect host to our biggest event yet, XFC 44. The roots of combat sports run deep in Iowa, and there's no greater venue in the state for the XFC Hexagon than Wells Fargo Arena."

XFC 44 Main Card May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA | FOX Deportes/FOX Sports 2

Andre Soukhamthath (14-8) vs. Jose Quinonez (8-5) Bantamweight Main Event Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs. Scott Hudson (12-5-1) XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal Tom O'Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1) XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2) XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4) XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Chris Barnett (21-6) vs. Brett Martin (9-1) Heavyweight Feature Bout Austin Bashi (2-0) vs. Emanuel Pugh (pro debut) Bantamweight Feature Bout

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

