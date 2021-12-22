XTM Provides 2021 Year In Review

XTM, Inc. ("XTM"or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions for the hospitality and personal care industries throughout North America, is pleased to provide a business update and review of 2021 accomplishments.

2021 Highlights Include:

Gross Dollar Value (GDV) loads through our platform grew more than 600% over the past 11 months.

GDV loaded on the company's platform from October 1, 2021 to mid-December 2021 was just under $60 million compared to just less than $40M for the same period in Q3 from July 1, 2021 to mid-September 2021 representing an increase of more than 50%. GDV is key performance indicator as the Company generates revenue when money is spent, moved or transferred from the Today wallet.

To date in Q4 2021, XTM has grown its member activations by >250% compared to December 22, 2020.

XTM has signed new service industry verticals namely hotels that include 1 Hotel and Hotel X, golf courses and ski resorts.

With an oversubscribed private placement that closed October 2021 with gross proceeds of $8.5M XTM is well funded for organic growth, US expansion and poised for acquisitions.

XTM launched the Today program in the US with the full commercial roll-out of clients in queue to continue after the holidays in early January 2022.

XTM launched a cash-back program this month that is currently in pilot with 1,500 Today members soon to be rolled out to all members.

XTM acquired Tiproll in July and is piloting its own fully, POS integrated Tip Pooling solution in Q1 2022.

XTM was chosen by multiple arenas and stadiums across Ontario, most recently in Calgary, to pay out service staff safely and expeditiously at the end of each event as concert ticketholders, and sports fans returned to arenas/stadiums this past summer.

The Company is completing its integration with RASI and will begin rollout early Q1. RASI (Restaurants Accounting Services, Inc.) is one of the largest fully integrated end-to-end finance platforms for the hospitality sector utilizing technology for Finance as a Service (FaaS) including payroll in all 50 states.

Ten new members joined the XTM team including Jason Giagrande, Head of Business Strategy, US and Paul Dowdall, CFO to support current and expected North American growth.

XTM's b2b model thrives with 230% growth of new clients compared to Q4 2020.

"This has been a year of tremendous growth for XTM," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "Growth as defined by revenue, gross dollar value load (GDV) to our platform, new clients represented by tens of thousands of new Today™ program members, a more robust and sophisticated engineering and finance team, and finally our launch into the US market. The XTM team is working throughout COVID leveraging our strengths in facilitating the service industry sectors that are in need of EWA (Earned Wage Access) due to enhanced pressure and to ensure a return to strong hospitality business fundamentals."

"The fintech space, and more specifically EWA in all its forms, is prime for disruption," said Paul Dowdall, CFO, XTM. "Joining XTM, a company that has enabled the hospitality industry to truly shift to a completely cashless ecosystem, is the most exciting moment in my career. I am grateful to be part of a company that enables our program members to access their earnings in near real time, addressing the genuine challenge of cashflows for those who depend on steady earnings to meet day to day obligations."

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and the services industry.

