XTM Issues RSUs

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM"or the "Company") (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Toronto-based Fintech company in the challenger banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world announces that in adherence with its restricted share unit (" RSU") plan (the " RSU Plan") pursuant to which the Company may grant options and RSUs to attract, motivate and retain directors, officers, employees and consultants, and to align the interests of plan participants with those of the Company's shareholders, it today issued 600,000 RSUs to its Chief Financial Officer and two Board Directors, which vest immediately upon their grant. The RSUs were issued as part of the contractual and discretionary compensation set out for such employee and consultants.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

