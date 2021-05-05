XTM Files 2020 Year End Audited Financial Statements

MIAMI and TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world announces the...

MIAMI and TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM"or the "Company") (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world announces the filing of its audited Financial Statements (" Statements") and Management Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A") for the year ending December 31, 2020. The Statements and a comprehensive discussion of XTM's financial position and results of operations is provided and filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com.

Selected Highlights (to be read together with the Company's Statements and MD&A):

Revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020 were $975,008 compared to $1,051,786 during same period for the year ending December 31, 2019 a decrease of $76,778 or 7.3%. The effects of COVID-19 and mandatory business closures and restrictions had a significant impact on the Company's ability to earn revenues from its client base of hospitality, salons and delivery businesses. Despite the closures and business restrictions the Company on- boarded a record number of new locations using the Today mobile instant employee payout solution totaling 1,144 locations.

were compared to during same period for the year ending a decrease of or 7.3%. The effects of COVID-19 and mandatory business closures and restrictions had a significant impact on the Company's ability to earn revenues from its client base of hospitality, salons and delivery businesses. Despite the closures and business restrictions the Company on- boarded a record number of new locations using the Today mobile instant employee payout solution totaling 1,144 locations. The Company had a net loss for the year ending December 31, 2020 of $3,597,417 or a loss per share of $0.04 compared to a loss of $2,010,177 or a loss per share of $0.02 for the year ending December 31, 2019 . The loss was mainly due to an increase in salaries, professional fees associated with go-public costs and marketing costs totaling $664,854 compared to $55,758 during the same period in 2019. Salaries increased $245,521 or 28.6% a result of new hires to support new client boardings, increases in IT staff and new hires support to support the US expansion that is scheduled to go live May 7, 2021 .

Selected Subsequent Event Highlights (to be read together with the Company's Statements and MD&A):

On February 26, 2021 , the Company closed non-brokered placement offering with strategic investors and clients including Groot Hospitality from Miami, FL and Harlo Entertainment from Toronto, ON . The placement was at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,195,000 .

, the Company closed non-brokered placement offering with strategic investors and clients including Groot Hospitality from and Harlo Entertainment from . The placement was at a price of per unit for gross proceeds of . On March 5, 2021 , XTM's common shares started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a US trading platform that is operated by OTC Markets Group in New York . The Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'XTMIF". The OTCQB listing supports broader investor interest as the business rapidly expands into the US market.

, XTM's common shares started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a US trading platform that is operated by OTC Markets Group in . The Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'XTMIF". The OTCQB listing supports broader investor interest as the business rapidly expands into the US market. On March 20, 2021 , an outstanding loan payable by the Company with a principal amount of $500,000 was converted into 2,941,176 common shares at an exercise price of $0.17 and following such conversion the Company is now debt free.

, an outstanding loan payable by the Company with a principal amount of was converted into 2,941,176 common shares at an exercise price of and following such conversion the Company is now debt free. Subsequent to year end, the Company saw a significant amount of its outstanding warrants and options exercised in Q1 2021 providing the Company with an unrestricted cash balance of $2,228,900 as at March 31, 2021 .

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, ,the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the salon integration will attract new salon owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtm-files-2020-year-end-audited-financial-statements-301283916.html

SOURCE XTM Inc.