XTERRA Partners With Zwift To Take Off-Road Training & Racing Online

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XTERRA has joined forces with Zwift, the fitness company born from gaming, to take the fun and challenge of its action-packed racing series online with the XTERRA x Zwift Off-Road Series from January 11 to February 28.

The collaboration features interactive workouts hosted by XTERRA's biggest stars, including reigning World Champions Bradley Weiss and Flora Duffy, and more than a dozen other high-profile elites and XTERRA certified coaches from around the world.

Designed by 14-time XTERRA U.S. Champion Josiah Middaugh, the XTERRA x Zwift Off-Road Series offers XTERRA themed workouts ranging from a 35-minute run that simulates mountain climbing in the Colorado Rockies to a grueling 70-minute VO2 Max bike ride inspired by XTERRA's World Championship course in Maui.

"Who better to design an XTERRA training plan than Josiah Middaugh?" Says Eric Min, Zwift CEO and Co-Founder. "We're proud to have such a great community of triathletes on the Zwift platform and it's absolutely fantastic to be able to deliver this partnership for the off-road triathlon community."

XTERRA branding will be featured on the course and participants who complete any bike race can unlock an XTERRA cycling kit and any run race for the run kit.

"It's the most fun indoor XTERRA training experience imaginable," said Middaugh, who tailored workouts specifically for the Zwift platform to mimic the bike and run course experiences at XTERRA Beaver Creek, France, China, Tahiti, Canada, and Maui.

Visit xterraplanet.com/zwift from January 8-15 and February 15-22 and enter to win a host of prizes including a Wahoo KICKR, Zwift RunPods, Zwift Runn sensors, and $100 XTERRA gift certificates. Plus, all XTERRA x Zwift race week participants from February 22-28 will be automatically entered to win an entry to the 2021 XTERRA World Championship along with XTERRA gift cards and other great prizes.

Learn more at xterraplanet.com/zwift.

About Zwift

Zwift is the fitness company born from gaming. We're dedicated fitness enthusiasts that also happen to be experienced software and video game developers. Combining that passion and deep understanding of the fitness world, Zwift is the first company to use massively multiplayer gaming technology to bring the outdoor experience indoors. Athletes from around the globe can train and compete with each other in rich, 3D-generated worlds simply by connecting their existing devices & hardware (e.g. cycle trainers, power meters, treadmills heart rate monitors, etc) wirelessly via open industry standard ANT+ and BLE. From friendly competition, to racing & structured training programs, Zwift is building a community of like-minded athletes united in the pursuit of a better social fitness experience.

About XTERRA

XTERRA® is a global lifestyle brand and off-road race series. What started in 1996 as the world's first off-road triathlon in Maui, Hawaii, is now an endurance sports lifestyle with a racing presence in over 30 countries worldwide and expanding. XTERRA® cultivates a passionate and dedicated community, celebrated by intrepid triathletes, trail runners and outdoor adventurists around the globe. Learn more at www.xterraplanet.com.

