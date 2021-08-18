XSi Earns R2v3 & ISO Certifications To Enhance IT Lifecycle Service Suite

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XSi (XS International) is extremely pleased to announce that it has achieved certifications for R2v3, ISO 45001, ISO 14001, re-certification for ISO 9001 and ASCDI ITAD certification. In alignment with the company's internal QEHS (Quality, Environmental, Health and Safety Management) standards, the company chose to pursue these certifications to demonstrate its professionalism to current and future clients fully.

"I'm proud for the recognition of the governing bodies that manage these certifications; however, I'm most proud of the XSi team directly responsible for proving our high standards meet all requirements for even the most discerning global clients," offered Todd Bone, XSi president and founder. "XSi is an industry leader, evidenced by this achievement: we are one of the first companies in the world to be awarded the new R2v3 certification, and the only company to date specializing in complex IT, network infrastructure and data center maintenance services for corporations, governments and systems integrators. We are also pleased to be recognized by ASCDI for the quality of our services, with commitments to integrity and ethical business practices through this ASCDI ITAD certification."

R2v3: is the IT reuse and recycling certification, ensuring the security, quality, transparency, and environmental and social responsibility of the company and its processes. XSi was also process-certified for its data sanitization and test & repair capabilities.

is the IT reuse and recycling certification, ensuring the security, quality, transparency, and environmental and social responsibility of the company and its processes. XSi was also process-certified for its data sanitization and test & repair capabilities. ISO 45001: is the international standard for occupational health and safety protecting employees and visitors from work-related accidents and diseases (replaces OHSAS 18001).

is the international standard for occupational health and safety protecting employees and visitors from work-related accidents and diseases (replaces OHSAS 18001). ISO 14001: is the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS), ensuring analysis of risks and legal requirements and protection of the environment.

is the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS), ensuring analysis of risks and legal requirements and protection of the environment. ISO 9001: is the international standard for a quality management system ("QMS"). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet or exceed client and regulatory requirements and to demonstrate continuous improvement.

is the international standard for a quality management system ("QMS"). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet or exceed client and regulatory requirements and to demonstrate continuous improvement. ASCDI ITAD Certification: Built upon the foundation of R2v3 and ISO standards, ASCDI verifies the ITAD service performed, standards met and vets the company's ethical business/management standards.

"Our IT Lifecycle Services suite includes global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), Third-Party Hardware Maintenance, on-demand/on-call tech expertise (called XSi SmartHands), IMAC projects and relocation services," added Mari Wycoff, XSi QEHS Management Rep and LATAM ITAD Director. "The new R2v3 standard is considered one of the most important standards needed for responsible disposition and recycling of electronics and IT equipment, and the certifications are independent 3 rd party validation of our processes, capabilities and security. I'm very pleased all these certifications coincide with our expansion of ITAD services throughout LATAM, EMEA, APAC and North America."

"As we grow our Professional Services offering into a larger global market, especially for multi-national clients, these new certifications become an impressive differentiator from other providers of similar IT Lifecycle services," explained Daniel Amarei, XSi VP, Professional Services. "We're looking forward to becoming an incredible resource for those who manage data center hardware or EUC hardware assets."

About XSi

Founded in 1990 and recognized by Gartner, XSi helps companies with their IT Lifecycle Services and Support. Services begin with the installation of new technology as well as de-installation, moving, consolidating, onsite disk wiping & destruction, and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) of legacy equipment, including resale or recycling. In addition, XSi provides lower-cost, Third Party Hardware Maintenance for installed models and extends the life of legacy, enterprise-brand servers, storage, network hardware and other devices, including UPS systems and supercomputers. XSi sells to federal agencies, System Integrators, Global 2000 Enterprises, OEMs, distributors, channel clients and partners. XSi has several certifications: R2v3, ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001 and ASDCI ITAD certified.

